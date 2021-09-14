-
Michigan's new auto insurance law is overturning the lives of many auto accident survivors and their families, week by week, as long-term care providers…
-
Today, on Stateside, we discuss changes to medical care under Michigan’s reworked no-fault auto insurance law, and what it means for those in a…
-
A potential second tragedy is looming for Michigan auto accident survivors with brain and spinal cord injuries. On July 1, Michigan's new auto insurance…
-
For quadriplegic car crash survivors, July 1 could be start of second tragedyUpdated 06/07/21 12:21 pm A potential second tragedy is looming for Michigan auto accident survivors with brain and spinal cord injuries. On July 1,…
-
Stateside: Unintended effects of no-fault changes; worker shortage in Traverse City; Faygo cocktailsToday on Stateside, a look at how the no-fault auto insurance changes could affect health care. Plus, out-of-pocket drug costs are still rising, and it’s…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan bean farmers send a lot of exports to Mexico. So, what happens to those farmers if President Trump follows through on his…
-
A recent study by the University of Michigan found auto insurance rates are unaffordable for residents in 97% of Michigan counties. The high rates are…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says an agreement has been reached in concept on bipartisan changes to Michigan's auto insurance laws.Updated May 24, 2019 at…
-
The Michigan Legislature is holding a rare Friday session as negotiators make progress on a deal for changes to the state's auto insurance laws.Gov.…
-
Today on Stateside, the Michigan House and Senate both passed bills this week that would allow drivers to opt out of the unlimited medical benefits…