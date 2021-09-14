-
Diminished surface ice is just the beginning: Climate change is warming Lake Michigan and other big lakes all the way down to their chilly depths,…
-
One of the realities of spring in Michigan is dicey weather, and May marks the beginning of tornado season in the state. But there's a way for authorities…
-
The Great Lakes sunk to some of their lowest water levels ever two years ago. People were concerned about the low levels then, but today people are…
-
The Great Lakes go up and down. It's just a fact of life. Water levels in Lakes Superior, Michigan and Huron continue to be above their monthly averages…
-
Previous research suggested a decline in future Great Lakes water levels, but findings from a recent scientific report may paint a different picture.…
-
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for west Michigan. A cold front passed through the state overnight. Most parts of Michigan has…