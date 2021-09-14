-
In the wake of Flint’s lead in water crisis, there have been a number of criminal and civil lawsuits filed against both public officials and private…
On January 7, Noah Hall, who was then a special assistant attorney general for the state’s ongoing Flint water investigation, made some explosive…
It’s been more than four years since the city of Flint switched its water source to the Flint River. That decision, along with the lack of adequate…
Attorney General Bill Schuette says the state should have to deliver water to every household in Flint that doesn’t have water filters properly…