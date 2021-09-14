non-native species

-
Fisheries biologist David Jude has been studying a small prey fish called the deepwater sculpin for decades. And for years, there's been one question he…
-
Native plants are better for birds than non-native plants.That’s the main finding of a study on chickadees and the caterpillars they eat.Desiree Narango…
-
A pesky insect that loves to invade fruit has found its way to northern Michigan’s cherry orchards. Scientists have had their eye on spotted wing…
-
Update: January 15, 2015:Gov. Snyder has vetoed the legislation.Original post:More than 130 scientists and the state’s environmental groups are calling on…
-
State officials recently updated the list of invasive species banned in Michigan. They added seven species to the list. That means you can’t have them in…
-
You've definitely seen mute swans: they're big, white birds with orange bills. A lot of people love them.But Michigan wildlife officials say there are too…