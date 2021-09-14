northern michigan

-
Stateside: No-fault insurance reform side effects; writer captures the essence of Up North; West MI school returns to virtual learningToday on Stateside, things get real for car crash victims under auto insurance reforms. Also, how a couple of COVID cases and a lack of qualified substitute teachers shut down one Michigan school district. And writer Jerry Dennis talks about life up north, and changes he’s observed.
