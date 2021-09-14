-
The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees negotiated for President Fritz Erickson’s resignation for about six weeks before he was fired on Friday.
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow was in Marquette this week to tour Northern Michigan University’s new Cybersecurity Institute.She’s been working with NMU to…
Northern Michigan University in the Upper Peninsula has reopened three buildings but turned off drinking fountains while campus officials investigate high…
Northern Michigan University has closed three campus buildings as a precautionary measure after initial water tests found inconsistent lead level…
Northern Michigan University will debut a forensic anthropology major in the fall. Included in the curriculum will be hands-on experience in the world's…
The Next Idea Northern Michigan University has unveiled a new program: a first-of-its-kind undergraduate degree in medicinal plant chemistry where…
It's a rite of passage on college campuses: Game Day.Yes, thousands pour onto campus for a football game, but there’s also the pre-game and post-game…
Governor Rick Snyder’s budget director has given his OK to Northern Michigan University’s tuition increase for the fall term. The decision means the…
Here's a copy of the President's "Win the Future" speech at Northern Michigan University today:Hello, Marquette! It is good to be in the U.P. It is good…
