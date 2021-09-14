-
Some Detroit children will have a chance to read their Christmas lists while sitting on the lap of a Santa Claus who looks like them.BLAC Magazine will…
-
The City of Southfield has purchased the closed Northland Center mall for $2.4 million.Northland fell into receivership last year, after years of…
-
When the news came yesterday that Northland Mall, that early suburban icon, would close forever in 30 days, I was with former State Senator Jack…
-
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) - An Oakland County judge has ruled that a court-appointed receiver can begin closing one of the country's oldest shopping…
-
Another major retailer is bowing out of Southfield’s struggling Northland mall.Macy’s announced this week that it’s shuttering 14 stores…