-
Flint has been synonymous with lead in drinking water. The city's experience replacing lead pipes shows the promise and challenges of the Biden proposal to get rid of all the country's lead pipes.
-
On Thursday, Michigan Radio's Lindsey Smith took to Twitter with Reveal to answer your questions about the Flint water crisis. If you missed the Q&A with…
-
The Environmental Protection Agency launched a federal audit -- Governor Rick Snyder appointed a panel to look into it -- and there is a federal class…
-
I don’t blame the governor’s press secretary for not understanding exactly who made the decision to have Flint pump its drinking water from the Flint…
-
As Flint's water crisis unfolded, there was a lot of news about decisions made by top level officials.The decision to switch the city's drinking water…
-
If you missed parts 1 or 2 of Not Safe to Drink, you can find them here.Back in September, research scientists from Virginia Tech came to Flint to break…
-
What would you do if your tap water turned brown? If it gave your children a rash every time they took a bath? Or worse, what if it made them sick? Listen…
-
If you missed part one of Not Safe to Drink, you can hear it here.The tap water in Lee Anne Walters’ home in Flint was causing her family’s health…
-
Up until October, the Walters family lived in a yellow two-story home on the south side of Flint. A couple of red maple trees shade the tiny front…