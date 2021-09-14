-
NEW YORK (AP) - V.J. Beacham scored 18 points, including the 3-pointer that gave Notre Dame the lead for good, and the sixth-seeded Fighting Irish beat…
Michigan and Notre Dame have the longest running duel among major college powers, and one of the best. But that seems to be coming to an end this Saturday…
Notre Dame announced this week the school is suspending its century-old rivalry with the University of Michigan after the 2014 season.The only constant is…
It appears that a storied college football rivalry is coming to an end. The two teams first met in 1887.More from the Associated Press:The AP reports the…
Denard Robinson threw a 16-yard pass to Roy Roundtree with 2 seconds left, lifting Michigan to a 35-31 heart-pounding win over Notre Dame on Saturday…