-
For the time being, the state will be closing the field hospital at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. That’s due to a decrease in the number of…
-
The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi has been selected as the site for a COVID-19 field hospital.According to the state, after the conversion, the…
-
The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan is expected to make a final decision Thursday on whether it will let residents vote on the latest…
-
A Novi man was arrested last week and now faces federal criminal charges following an FBI investigation alleging he called CNN Atlanta headquarters…
-
Governor Snyder’s school reform agenda includes rewarding schools for so called best practices.Those include providing physical education, offering online…
-
City clerks in Thaddeus McCotter’s former Congressional district say his resignation has created a “nightmare” scenario for them.McCotter’s resignation…