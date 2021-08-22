NPR Top Stories

-
Lava has been flowing since Sept. 19 and has just reached the Atlantic Ocean. When the lava spills into the sea, it can create toxic gas; officials told residents to seal their windows and doors.
-
In a first, doctors injected the gene-editing tool CRISPR directly into cells in patients' eyes. The experiment helped these vision-impaired patients see shapes and colors again.
-
We don't know the full impact of nonfatal firearms-related injuries. Unreliable data and political pressure have obscured the picture for researchers, the media and the public. That may soon change.
-
Proposals to upgrade roads and bridges have long passed with large bipartisan votes. But now the issue is part of a messaging war about the president's broader agenda, and it's split GOP lawmakers.
-
The eight-division world champion and Philippines senator on Wednesday announced his retirement from the ring, ending a nearly 30-year career in boxing.
-
The National Women's Soccer League fired Burke after officials launched an investigation into allegations of harassment and a toxic work culture.
-
Government scientists warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common.
-
The NEA Jazz Master died Tuesday from pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 79.
-
The airline says 99% of its U.S. workforce has either gotten the shots or applied for religious or medical exemptions, while fewer than 600 employees will be fired for refusing to comply.
-
Some of the changes will result in increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries. The price increases will not affect shipping for international products.