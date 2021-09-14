-
John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress in American history, died Thursday of cancer at age 92.He is remembered for far more than his…
-
Marches for stricter gun laws happened all across Michigan and the U.S. Saturday.About 2,000 people walked from the Hall of Justice to the State Capitol,…
-
Some time ago, a candidate running for a nomination for a statewide office called and asked for my advice. Not political advice, not policy advice, but…
-
Someday, a shooter will walk into a school, probably a suburban school, somewhere in Michigan, and blow teachers and students away, most likely with a…
-
Several listeners wrote to me after yesterday’s shooting in Texas to ask if I was going to talk about it today. I had no intention of doing so.Long ago,…
-
Artist's POV: Last week the Michigan House of Representatives passed a bill to allow most gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a permit or…
-
ARTIST'S POV: Legislation was recently introduced in the state House to make Michigan a "constitutional carry" state. House Bills 4416-4419 would relax…