There was lead in the drinking water in 2018. There was lead in the water in 2019 and 2020. This summer, after a sixth round of testing, there was still…
Attorneys representing groups that sued to force the replacement of Flint’s lead service lines expect the job will get done this year.Earlier this week,…
A judge has appointed a mediator in a federal case that could dramatically change how the state of Michigan responds to the Flint water crisis.Last month,…
Two federal courts are weighing legal arguments over requiring the government to deliver bottled water to Flint residents.A federal judge ordered the…
Michigan officials are fighting a court order to start delivering bottled water directly to some Flint homes.But local activists say that water is needed…
The state of Michigan is asking for a stay of a federal court order that bottled water be delivered to Flint homes.U.S. District Judge David Lawson issued…
A U.S. District judge is ordering the government to ensure that every Flint household has safe drinking water. That means home delivery of bottled…
The state of Michigan and city of Flint are asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit connected to Flint’s drinking water crisis.The Natural Resources…