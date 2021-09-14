nuclear energy

-
Federal investigators continue to investigate a racketeering scheme in Ohio. The plan was to increase electric rates to subsidize two aging nuclear power…
-
An Oregon company plans a new kind of nuclear power plant that many consider the future of the industry. It's smaller and cheaper and could work well with renewable energy.
-
This month the state should get some more information about the expected closure of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven.The Michigan Public…
-
We're coming up on the 50th anniversary of the partial meltdown at the Fermi 1 nuclear power plant next to Lake Erie. The plant, located a few miles…
-
A former security officer at the Palisades Nuclear Plant was not discriminated against for raising safety concerns. That’s the result of a special…
-
DTE and Consumers Energy electric customers may notice a slight dip in their monthly bills.Since 1982, utilities have tacked on a 15 to 20 cent fee on…
-
Officials at the Fermi 2 nuclear plant near Monroe are investigating the cause of a small fire that happened around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Fermi is…
-
Federal law regulates nuclear power plants in almost every way. But state law dictates the use of force to keep people off the property.State Rep. Al…
-
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (AP) - Operators of a northern Ohio nuclear plant that sits along Lake Erie say workers there found a gap within the concrete of a…
-
COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Operators of southwestern Michigan's Palisades Nuclear Power Plant say it's now offline for refueling and maintenance.New…