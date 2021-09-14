-
The change of ownership of the Palisades nuclear power plant took an important step this week.The plant’s current owner, Entergy Corporation, agreed in…
-
Federal investigators continue to investigate a racketeering scheme in Ohio. The plan was to increase electric rates to subsidize two aging nuclear power…
-
The reliability of our power supply is vulnerable to climate change. But the grid can be made more adaptable.Those are the conclusions of a new study in…
-
The nuclear power industry has a problem. It has no way to dispose of spent nuclear fuel rods, which are high-level nuclear waste.Since 1987, the plan was…
-
The Next IdeaMichiganders might be using electricity the wrong way. A new report indicates Michigan might be able to meet projected energy shortfalls if…
-
We're coming up on the 50th anniversary of the partial meltdown at the Fermi 1 nuclear power plant next to Lake Erie. The plant, located a few miles…
-
A steam line rupture at a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan forced a utility to shut down one of the two units early Wednesday morning.Indiana…
-
The Palisades nuclear plant shut down this morning. The plant near South Haven was scheduled to shut down Sunday, according to a plant spokeswoman, but it…
-
The Bruce Nuclear site sits across Lake Huron from Michigan’s Thumb region.Ontario Power Generation wants to bury some of its nuclear waste on the site in…
-
Canadian officials will open a public hearing Tuesday looking at plans for a nuclear waste storage facility very close to Lake Huron. Ontario Power…