The Palisades nuclear power plant will shut down by the spring of 2022. The company that owns Palisades plans to sell it.Located on the shore of Lake…
This month the state should get some more information about the expected closure of the Palisades nuclear plant near South Haven.The Michigan Public…
Federal regulators will not propose a civil penalty against the owners of the Palisades nuclear plant. That’s after a years-long investigation found…
Regulators believe some workers at the Palisades Nuclear Plant got higher doses of radiation during a special project than the company says.According to…
Former workers at the Palisades nuclear plant are accusing management of lying to regulators about attempts to fix a work environment where managers put a…
People will get two opportunities this week to hear how the Palisades nuclear plant is doing. Palisades was recently listed as one of the worst-performing…
The head of the nation’s nuclear regulatory agency toured two nuclear plants in southwest Michigan Friday.NRC Chairwoman Allison Macfarlane wanted to see…
The Palisades power plant is proposing a new design that officials hope will help end a recurring problem.The heat generated by its nuclear reactor is…
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is proposing a $3,500 fine against the University of Michigan Radiation Safety Service after a…
Federal nuclear regulators say it’ll be several weeks before they can determine if Entergy, the company that owns the Palisades Nuclear Plant, violated…