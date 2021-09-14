-
More than 100 Great Lakes mayors and elected officials want the Canadian government to say no to a controversial plan to bury low- and intermediate-level…
The nuclear power industry has a problem. It has no way to dispose of spent nuclear fuel rods, which are high-level nuclear waste.Since 1987, the plan was…
A proposal by Ontario Power Generation to bury low- and medium-level nuclear waste less than a mile from Lake Huron.U.S. officials want to block it. The…
Thirty-two members of Congress – including Debbie Dingell – have sent a letter to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson asking him to get involved in efforts…
Members of Michigan's congressional delegation have introduced resolutions in the U.S. House and Senate opposing Ontario Power Generation's proposal to…
Controversy still swirls around a Canadian company's plan to bury low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste a little more than half a mile from the shores…
The Canadian company that’s proposing to bury its nuclear waste in an underground site near Lake Huron doubled down this week on that controversial…
A Canadian company has not changed its mind about wanting to bury low- and intermediate-level nuclear waste a little more than a half-mile from Lake Huron…
Plans for a nuclear waste dump site near Lake Huron in Ontario are on hold, at least for now.The proposed Deep Geologic Repository (DGR) is the work of…
The Canadian government has announced it needs more time to decide if it will OK permits for a nuclear waste storage facility near the shore of Lake…