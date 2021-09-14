-
It’s looking increasingly likely that more than 500 nurses at McLaren Macomb hospital could go on strike next week. The OPEIU Local 40 has issued a 10-day…
-
Nearly 600 nurses at McLaren Macomb could walk off the job when their current contract ends at midnight on July 27.That’s after 90% of dues-paying union…
-
A new University of Michigan study finds female nurses’ risk of suicide is twice as high as the general population.Researchers examined CDC data from 2007…
-
Eric Kumor has been a nurse for 10 years, but the last few weeks he finds himself having to gear up emotionally just to walk in the door to work.“And…
-
Nurses are urging the state legislature to pass bills to better protect them from violent attacks by patients and patients' families.Jamie Brown is a…
-
Stateside: Iraqi deportations continue; life as a NICU nurse; building schools to stop mass shootersToday on Stateside, it's been three weeks since a Michigan man died after being deported to Iraq. How are things for hundreds of other Chaldeans facing…
-
The neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) houses a hospital's tiniest, most fragile patients. The smallest babies there can weigh less than a pound at…
-
Nurses at the University of Michigan say they’ve reached a tentative three-year agreement with Michigan Medicine, ending their threat of a strike.Just…
-
Nurses at the University of Michigan hospital have voted to authorize their union to call a three-day work stoppage if the university does not respond to…
-
Nurses have filed charges against one of Traverse City's largest hospitals.The Michigan Nurses Association says Munson Medical Center is not operating in…