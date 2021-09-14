-
The state’s top health official says she stands by Michigan’s COVID-19 fatality numbers for the state’s nursing homes. But she concedes other numbers for…
-
Three women in their 80s and 90s sat around a table together last month, taking swipes at a bright yellow balloon emblazoned with a smiley face.Margaret…
-
A state Senate committee issued a subpoena Thursday to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It requires the department to share tens of…
-
Democrats are blasting a Republican-backed budget bill that would give local prosecutors money to investigate Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19…
-
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel says she will not investigate how Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies affected nursing home patients.The…
-
Republican state lawmakers are raising questions about the Democratic governor’s policies concerning COVID-19 and Michigan’s long-term care and nursing…
-
Nursing home aides and home care aides could see a two dollar an hour reduction in their pay on Sunday.That's when a pay increase approved during the…
-
As of last week, 2,134 long-term care facilities in Michigan had completed their first COVID-19 vaccination clinic with either Walgreens or CVS. Many…
-
Vaccinations are underway at Michigan’s long-term care facilities. Data from CVS show the pharmacy had distributed over 20,000 doses as of…
-
Chronic issues in Michigan’s long-term care facilities were deepened in 2020 by the pandemic.Public health measures often had the unintended consequence…