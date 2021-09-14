-
Is ketchup a vegetable? How about the tomato paste in pizza sauce? For decades, what we feed our children for lunch when they're at school has been as…
For many children living in poverty, hunger is an everyday reality, and going to school hungry can have a big impact on a kid’s ability to learn.That’s…
The Food and Drug Administration is changing the design of the nutritional labels on the food you buy. To give us an idea of what changes, why the…
The state of Michigan is getting nearly $7 million from the federal government to expand a nutrition program for children.Today, dozens of children in…
Water donations have been pouring into Flint for months, because of the city's lead-contaminated tap water.Now, the United Dairy Industry of Michigan…
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan has had to swing into high gear in the wake of the Flint water crisis.“We traditionally did about 1.6 million pounds out…
The Next IdeaSchool gardens seem like a great idea. Teachers get to reinforce key concepts in science and math, students get hands-on experiences with…
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has set new standards of nutrition for school meals, school vending machines, and snack bars. The agency wants to limit…
There’s an effort underway to make sure kids who usually get breakfast at school don’t go hungry in the summer months.This is the fifth year that nurses…
If you have ever visited the White House, you know it's an exciting memory you always treasure.But how many of us can say we not only visited the White…