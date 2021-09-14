-
Juwan Deering was convicted in 2005 of setting a house fire that killed five children in Royal Oak Township. On Tuesday, a judge granted a joint prosecution and defense motion to overturn those convictions, saying Deering's trial violated his constitutional rights.
Wednesday morning, protestors flocked to the doors of the Oakland County Health Division after the county issued a mask mandate for K-12 schools. The…
Oakland County is the latest county in Michigan to order mask wearing in schools.The county health division issued an emergency order Tuesday requiring…
Today on Stateside, we hear about the shifting political sands in Oakland County. Also, climate change and Michigan birds. Plus, we discuss the arid…
“The only way to beat it is to face it.”That’s the slogan Oakland County is using in its public messaging campaign urging people to stick with COVID-19…
Elections officials in Oakland and Macomb counties are assuring voters that their ballots will be counted, even if they don't have results on election…
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced an updated economic development plan for Oakland County, the first since 2004. Coulter says the private…
An Oakland County judge has released a fifteen-year-old girl from probation, in the apparent last twist in the controversial case of the girl known as…
An Oakland County teenager at the center of a controversial court case will soon be heading home.She’s identified only as “Grace.” A judge sent the 15…
A controversial case involving an Oakland County teenager drew dozens of people to a Waterford parking lot Wednesday night. The group chanted “Free Grace”…