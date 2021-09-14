-
Today on Stateside, the Michigan Legislature’s newly-elected House Speaker discusses what issues he wants to prioritize when he steps into the position…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has upheld part of a lower court's ruling involving redistricting in Oakland County.The court ruled…
-
Democrats in Oakland County are suing Governor Snyder over a new law that gives county commissioners the power to draw their own districts.Historically, a…
-
Democrats in the Legislature are calling on Republican Governor Rick Snyder to veto a bill that would change the Oakland County Commission’s district…