-
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced an updated economic development plan for Oakland County, the first since 2004. Coulter says the private…
-
For the first time in 27 years, Oakland County has a Democrat serving as its County Executive.On Monday, Dave Coulter tendered his resignation as mayor of…
-
According to its website, the Oakland County Business Roundtable began in 1993 as a space for business leaders to “engage” with county leaders on “issues…
-
After a long, grueling campaign season, Election Day is only 20 days away. This Week in Michigan Politics, Jack Lessenberry and Doug Tribou look at ballot…
-
There are rumors that powerhouse Oakland County Executive and outspoken Republican L. Brooks Patterson may not run again in 2016, leaving Republicans in a…
-
From the press release:Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson released his first official statement today since the Aug. 10 accident in which he and…