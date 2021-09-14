-
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald says an independent special prosecutor will investigate her own office after she discovered at least one case of…
-
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard fears a wave of civil lawsuits if qualified immunity was taken away.Credit Steve Carmody / Michigan RadioEdit |…
-
It's not clear how many county jails are following the Michigan Supreme Court's urging to reduce the number of inmates, but the Washtenaw County Jail has…
-
Authorities are taking steps to limit hepatitis A exposure at the Oakland County Jail in suburban Detroit after an inmate was confirmed to be infected.The…
-
Some Michigan county law enforcement agencies must return surplus military gear to the US government, and they’re not happy about it.Macomb County is one…
-
Law enforcement officials are concerned about iPhone cases that look like guns. Numerous websites sell the cases, but police officers are urging the…