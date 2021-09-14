-
Oakland University professors are on strike Thursday after their contract expired at midnight. Oakland’s chapter of the American Association of University…
Any Oakland University student living in on-campus housing this fall will need to be get the COVID-19 vaccine before fall move-in in August. Students can…
Some college administrators don't like some of the proposed new standards for Michigan student teachers.New bills would require student teachers to be…
Oakland University's Board of Trustees has named Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, M.D., as its seventh president, beginning July 1. She will succeed George W. Lynd,…
The battle between Michigan’s public universities and state lawmakers over funding has ramped up in recent weeks.Both Eastern Michigan University and…
Oakland University is raising tuition by more than 8%, one of the biggest increases by a state school this year.This means Oakland is busting a…
A 17th century painting recently discovered in suburban Detroit is now on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts.DIA Executive Director of Collection…
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) - A man suspended from a Detroit-area university for writing about his attraction to teachers has filed a lawsuit seeking more than…
Paul Ryan will be at Oakland University in Rochester tonight as the Romney campaign refocuses its attention on Michigan.This comes after fundraising…
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) - Oakland University in suburban Detroit and its professors have reached a three-year proposed tentative contract agreement.The…