Former Detroit Tiger great Bill Freehan has died. He was 79. Freehan was a cornerstone of the great Tigers’ teams of the 1960s and early 70s. An 11-time…
Former U.S. Senator Carl Levin, a giant in Michigan politics, has died. He was 87.Levin represented Michigan longer in the U.S. Senate than anyone…
Eli Broad, a Michigan State University alumnus who became a billionaire philanthropist and contemporary art collector, has died. He was 87.Suzi Emmerling,…
Singer Mary Wilson has died. She was 76.As a founding member of The Supremes, Wilson was a key part of the Motown sound. Mary Wilson, Diana Ross and…
Billionaire businessman Manuel “Matty” Moroun has died. He was 93.Moroun is best known as the longtime owner of the Ambassador Bridge. He bought the…
Detroit Tiger great Al Kaline has died. He was 85.In the pantheon of great Detroit baseball players, only one is known as “Mr. Tiger.” Al Kaline became…
A former Jackson, Michigan man who circled the Moon has died. Al Worden was 88. "Al was an American hero whose achievements in space and on Earth will…
Former United Auto Workers President Owen Bieber has died. Bieber led the UAW through a recession, industry downsizing and expanding global…
Frederick M. Remley, age 90, died peacefully at his home in Ann Arbor on October 22, 2019. Fred had enjoyed a lifelong career in radio and television at…
“When our city needed a champion, he fought to get answers and justice.”That’s how Flint Mayor Karen Weaver describes Maryland Congressman Elijah…