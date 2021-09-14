-
The Occupy movement is taking over a downtown Kalamazoo park this week.Activists old and young are in Kalamazoo from all across the country. The Occupy…
-
Gov. Snyder vetoes election reform bills. Charges reopened against former Highland Park EM. Where are the Occupiers this summer?Hear Michigan Radio's Rina…
-
Occupy Grand Rapids is re-launching the movement after several months of lying low. The group doesn't have specific demands, “it’s not one thing, it’s…
-
The Occupy movement promised more action this spring. "May Day" - today - is supposed to be one of those days.The Detroit Free Press reports Occupy…
-
General Electric shareholders convened for their annual meeting at Detroit’s Renaissance Center Wednesday.They were met by protesters who say GE and other…
-
Earlier this year, we told you about The 99% Spring, the protest movement sponsored by a variety of political and labor groups including MoveOn.org, the…
-
UAW President Bob King referred last week to a “new movement for social justice” this spring, and now we know what he’s talking about. The UAW’s Facebook…
-
Occupiers in Lansing have become the latest group in the Occupy movement to pack up their camp for the winter. The Lansing State Journal reports that…
-
In sharp contrast to the chaos at many shopping centers during Black Friday, Occupy Grand Rapids held an event today encouraging people to buy…
-
The permit allowing Occupy Detroit protestors to camp in Grand Circus Park expired Monday but city officials granted a one-week extension, allowing…