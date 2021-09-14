-
A Detroit-based group of activists is working through the summer to help people facing foreclosure stay in their homes.The Detroit Eviction Defense…
A group of anti-foreclosure activists says Chase bank continues to wrongly foreclose on people’s homes.And as part of the “Occupy our Homes” movement,…
The “Occupy our Homes” movement has taken up the cause of Fred Shrum, another homeowner facing foreclosure in Metro Detroit.The group is a coalition of…
A Metro Detroit family says they’ll stay in their home, despite threats of eviction. Their action is part of a new initiative coordinated by the national…