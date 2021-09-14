-
Across Michigan and the rest of the country today, Occupy Wall Street groups plan to symbolically ‘occupy’ homes on the brink of foreclosure. Meanwhile,…
-
In cities across Michigan, Occupy groups are holding protests.It's part of a national "Day of Action," called following clashes in some cities between…
-
The Occupy movement has expanded beyond Wall Street. A number of cities in Michigan have Occupy demonstrations, including Detroit, Grand Rapids, and…
-
I drove into downtown Traverse City on Saturday afternoon, and to my surprise, found an Occupy Wall Street demonstration occupying both sides of Front…
-
Hundreds of people of all ages turned out in downtown Detroit for an event they’re billing “Occupy Detroit.” It’s part of a movement that started on Wall…
-
People inspired by the “Occupy Wall Street” protests in New York showed up at a Democratic fundraiser hosted by Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday…
-
Michigan Senator Carl Levin says the U-S Congress is facing fundamental questions about whether it can continue to function.Levin spoke at the Detroit…
-
The “Occupy Wall Street” campaign is starting to pop up in towns and cities across Michigan. Last night the campaign came to Ann Arbor. A crowd of about a…