-
This Saturday, a flotilla of kayaks, paddleboards, and birch bark canoes will paddle out into the Straits of Mackinac between Lake Michigan and Lake…
-
Some of Northern Michigan's top vacation destinations are at the heart of a lawsuit filed by the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.The tribe…
-
Wildlife specialists will soon be in the woods in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, tracking wolves. The Department of Natural Resources last conducted a wolf…
-
You have probably heard the phrase “school of choice” used when describing public education options in Michigan, but what about a “school of no choice?”…
-
Michigan Radio listener Ashley Lewis of Royal Oak posed this question to our MI Curious team:"What is the origin of the Sleeping Bear Dunes story?"MI…
-
A treaty signed in the 1800's could dramatically change the political, environmental, and cultural landscape in northern Michigan.The Little Traverse Bay…
-
The original language of Michigan is dying in the state.Anishinaabemowin was the language of the Great Lakes for millennia—spoken by the Chippewa/Ojibwe,…
-
The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians is suing the state of Michigan over reservation boundaries.The tribe filed a federal complaint last week in…
-
BOYNE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Two men who became spouses at a Michigan Indian reservation in a state that bans same-sex marriages have been invited to the…
-
A Native American tribe in northern Michigan has become one of the first in the nation to legalize same sex marriage.The Tribal Chairman of the Little…