-
I imagine that some Thanksgiving dinners were a lot less tense when The Game took place the weekend before the holiday instead of after. Sure, a certain…
-
A couple weeks ago, I reported on the Big Ten Media Days, the annual event when every coach tells you what a great off-season his team had – in the weight…
-
Ohio State University has put head football coach Urban Meyer on paid leave while the school investigates whether he protected former assistant coach Zach…
-
Ohio State has placed head football coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave.At issue is whether Meyer knew about allegations of domestic abuse by…
-
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Dwayne Haskins replaced injured star J.T. Barrett in the third quarter and led No. 8 Ohio State from behind to beat Michigan 31-20…
-
Ohio State University researchers say the public is willing to pay part of the price to address Lake Erie’s cyanobacteria problem. “Unfortunately,…
-
The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry has long been considered the nation’s best.But for all the great Michigan-Ohio State games, the two teams never entered…
-
One of college football's most historic rivalries continues Saturday when the University of Michigan visits Ohio State in Columbus for the 113th meeting…
-
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Stadium is sure to be rocking on Saturday when the rival Ohio State and Michigan football teams take the field.Geologists will…
-
Fans will notice enhanced security at this week’s U of M - Ohio State football game. There will be a lot on the line on the field at the Big House when…