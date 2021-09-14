oil and gas drilling

-
The Michigan Supreme Court is likely to be the last stop for a group that's trying to put a fracking ban on the ballot.Hydraulic fracturing, commonly…
Earlier this month, Republicans in the U.S. House made it easier for the federal government to give up control of public lands to states.Many of the most…
2016 will soon close as the second slowest year in history for Michigan oil and gas development. State officials say so far, only 12 oil wells have been…
Drilling for gas and oil in Michigan has just about stopped completely. As reported by the Detroit News, this year Michigan is on track to issue the…
In the last decade the term "fracking" has become part of the national lexicon.Now, it's the focus of a new anthology that pulls together the work of…
The state Court of Appeals decided recently that voter approval is not needed for cities to be able to lease drilling rights under public parks and…
Think about this: As the world now knows, an entire city’s water supply was poisoned by a series of decisions switching the city over to unsafe river…
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has granted a controversial permit to drill oil on church-owned property in Southfield.Traverse…
A group of mostly Republican state lawmakers is pushing for more oil to be recovered from wells that have already been capped. And they want the state to…
Drilling for oil and gas in Michigan is down to levels not seen since the Great Depression.And so far, newer methods of hydraulic fracturing, or fracking,…