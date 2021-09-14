-
Natural populations of oil-degrading bacteria could help to clean up freshwater rivers and lakes after spills from pipelines and trains, researchers have…
-
President Donald Trump has signed legislation to update maps of environmentally sensitive areas of the Great Lakes.The legislation prioritizes and updates…
-
The partial federal government shutdown could have wide-ranging consequences for the Great Lakes. There already are some problems, but things could get…
-
A new study says Michigan's economy would take a big hit if there was an oil spill in the Mackinac Straits. A Michigan State University professor…
-
The U.S. government has fined Enbridge Inc. more than $1.8 million after accusing the Canadian oil transport company of missing deadlines for pipeline…
-
Michigan’s economy would take a big hit from an oil spill in the Mackinac Straits, according to a new study.A study by Michigan State University…
-
Officials say 550 gallons of potentially toxic coolant fluid have leaked from electric power cables that run underwater where Lake Huron and Lake Michigan…
-
Threats against schools have spiked in Michigan since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla. At a press conference in Detroit yesterday, U.S. attorney…
-
Tired of waiting for the state, environmentalists are offering their own plan for shutting down an oil pipeline that runs beneath the Mackinac Straits.In…
-
There’s a new study that identifies what parts of the Great Lakes might be most at environmental risk if there’s an oil spill.Oil is transported through…