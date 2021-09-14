© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Old English D

  • Variations on the D can be found all around Comerica Park.
    Where did the iconic Detroit "D" come from?
    The Old English "D" has become emblematic of the city of Detroit — it can be seen tattooed on forearms or stuck on the bumpers of cars, and of course, all…