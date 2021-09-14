One Company's Toxic Legacy

-
Researchers find there could be more health effects lingering decades after a toxic contamination of Michigan’s food supply.In 1973, a plant owned by…
In 1973, a plant owned by Velsicol Chemical made a mistake and shipped a toxic flame retardant chemical to a livestock feed plant. The chemical is called…
The City of St. Louis, Michigan needs a new water system. That’s because pollution from the old Velsicol Chemical plant is leaking into St. Louis’ water…
The city of St. Louis, Michigan would much rather be talked about as the geographic center of the Lower Peninsula.Instead, there's a lot of focus on the…
This week, we’ve told you about efforts to clean up the old Velsicol Chemical plant. There’s a threat to the local drinking water supply after the first…
There are a lot of former industrial sites in Michigan that need to be cleaned up, but the Velsicol Superfund sites in St. Louis, Michigan are unusual in…
About 10 years ago, a weird chemical started showing up in the drinking water in St. Louis, Michigan.It was a byproduct of DDT. The insecticide is now…
It's been over 40 years since the Michigan Chemical Corporation/Velsicol made a catastrophic mistake that affected millions of Michigan residents. The…
All this week we're bringing you stories about the chemical company responsible for the PBB tragedy in Michigan. Michigan Chemical accidentally…
More than 40 years ago, Michigan’s food supply was contaminated. People’s health is being affected, even now.All this week, we’re looking at the ripple…