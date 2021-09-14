online education

-
For a lot of Michigan kids, the first day of school this fall means another day at home. And if the spring was any indication, even parents who have kids…
Some school districts that are teaching online only are adding limited enrollment drop-off programs this fall to help ease the burden on working…
The experience of online learning for special education students in Michigan this spring ranged from better results than expected, to what parents…
Officials with Ann Arbor Public Schools say it's not safe to return to in-person teaching in the fall. Local public health experts say the COVID-19 case…
Some school districts are in the thick of work devising a plan to return students to the classroom for face-to-face instruction in the fall. Many of the…
The state's much-anticipated pandemic road map for returning to in-person K-12 instruction was released Tuesday.The plan includes requirements that all…
There is growing concern on the campus of Eastern Michigan University (EMU) about the school's future.Tomorrow, EMU's two faculty unions are planning a…
Colleges and universities are seeking ways to reach more students, and bring in more money.One way to do that is to hire an outside company to market and…
Gov. Rick Snyder’s proposed state budget includes a 20% cut to per pupil spending for virtual charter schools, but lawmakers in both the state House and…
Eastern Michigan University has entered into a 5 year agreement with Academic Partnerships, a private company, to offer four fully online degree programs.…