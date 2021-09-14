-
All those commercials promoting new online gambling websites apparently worked.Online sports gambling got off to a strong start in Michigan in January.…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will decide if Michigan should legalize online gambling and sports betting. The Legislature has been working on these bills for…
-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is pushing back against legislation to allow online casino gambling in Michigan.Whitmer is worried that if people are playing…
-
Local gamblers and national gaming companies are waiting to see if Michigan will take a step toward joining the growing number of states that allow sports…
-
State lawmakers are harnessing some money from online gambling to help Michigan’s struggling horse racing industry.Legislation to allow Detroit and tribal…
-
Michigan would legalize online gambling under a bill passed by the state House.Lawmakers voted 68-40 Tuesday night for two main bills to create a Lawful…
-
Yesterday, a graduate student came to visit me who had never really seen Detroit before. So, I gave her a little mini-tour of the booming downtown and…
-
The state House of Representatives is set to vote today on a bill that would allow people to bet on horse races via smartphones and the internet.The…
-
In case you needed more proof that politics makes for strange bedfellows, a coalition of religious leaders and casino owners have united to oppose new…
-
On Wednesday, a state Senate committee takes up a package of bills to legalize online gambling in Michigan.Online gambling is currently only legal in two…