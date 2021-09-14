online learning

-
There’s never been a last day of school quite like this one. Students and teachers throughout Michigan are nearing the finish line, with many keen to put…
-
Today on Stateside, we look back at the pandemic year in K-12 education. We check in with the superintendent of Grand Rapids Public Schools about hopes to…
-
A recent order from Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services requires remote learning to continue for public…
-
Michigan’s public schools have moved online, following orders from the state Department of Health and Human Services. Nobody wanted to conduct a school…
-
It’s Count Day for Michigan’s schools.But this being 2020, it’s a little different this year.Twice during the academic year, Michigan schools count the…
-
At this point, nearly all Michigan students are back in class for the fall semester, through Zoom meetings, physically distanced instruction, or…
-
Some school districts that are teaching online only are adding limited enrollment drop-off programs this fall to help ease the burden on working…
-
Today on Stateside, on Tuesday, Michigan State University announced it was transitioning to remote learning for undergraduates and urged students to stay…
-
Owen Bondono, Michigan’s newly named Teacher of the Year and a ninth-grade English language arts teacher at Oak Park Freshman Institute, works to create a…
-
Stateside: Plasma antibody treatment; growing up in era of school shootings; Detroit’s lost studentsToday on Stateside, hospitals and health workers are still looking for ways to safely interact with patients following the first COVID-19 surge in…