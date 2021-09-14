online retail sales

-
They used to be a shopper’s first choice.These days, Sears and Kmart seem to be on a fast track to extinction.For many families in Michigan, Sears or…
-
Michigan residents who buy from Amazon.com and other online stores will be forced to pay the state's 6 percent sales tax starting October 1 of this…
-
Federal law enforcement agencies are warning online shoppers to be on the lookout for potential scams this “Cyber Monday” and beyond.The Monday after…
-
The state of Michigan wants online shoppers to save their sales receipts. They may need them at tax time.The growth of online sales has meant a bigger…
-
Michigan's new state treasurer, Kevin Clinton, is calling for Michigan residents to pay the state's 6% sales tax on Internet purchases.Right now, online…
-
We've almost all done it – you might have even done it just today: Made a purchase online.But have you ever wondered why you have to pay sales tax on…
-
Michigan lawmakers are looking at how to get online retailers to collect state sales taxes.Currently, shoppers are supposed to report any sales taxes they…
-
Michigan's Treasury Department says the state will lose about $242 million in tax revenue from Amazon and other online retailers.States have trouble…
-
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is appealing to lawmakers in Washington to make online retailers collect state sales tax.Melissa Anders from MLive.com…
-
An Ann Arbor-based consumer research firm says there’s been a shift in people’s online shopping habits. Ann Arbor-based ForeSee asked more than eight…