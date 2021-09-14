-
The holiday decorations have barely been taken down when a harsh verdict was passed on the holiday shopping season.Macy's announced it's closing 68…
-
Two-thirds of Michigan retailers are expecting to see their sales increase this holiday season.Tom Scott is with the Michigan Retailers Association.He…
-
Starting Thursday, more online companies will add the Michigan sales tax to purchases made by Michigan customers.Online retail giant Amazon is among the…
-
Online shopping for groceries and consumer packaged goods is lagging way behind other forms of online shopping.Amitabh Sinha is a professor of technology…