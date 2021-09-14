-
The commission that manages the common areas of the Michigan Capitol adopted a policy Monday that bans openly carrying guns throughout much of the…
-
SOS Benson wants to ban open carry at polling places. This sheriff says that doesn’t need to happen.Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel have appealed a judge’s October 27 decision to block a ban on firearms at…
-
Gun rights groups are trying to reverse Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s ban on openly carrying firearms where people will vote or where ballots are…
-
Today on Stateside, plant managers are making plans to restart some of the biggest manufacturing operations in the state. We talk to Detroit News…
-
Meijer posted its request on Twitter in a two sentence statement on Monday afternoon.It says visible firearms can make customers and employees feel in…
-
A democratic state lawmaker wants the state Capitol to reverse its ban on signs.The Capitol currently prohibits protestors and other people from bringing…
-
Wednesday was the annual Second Amendment March in Lansing. Gun enthusiasts took to the Capitol for speeches and mass open-carrying of firearms.According…
-
Two men who walked into a Michigan police station carrying guns and wearing body armor are facing felony charges.James Baker and Brandon Vreeland wanted…
-
A couple of stunts from open-carry activists, and a threat targeting Muslims have Dearborn's police chief concerned.Over the weekend a group carrying guns…
-
We have certain rights in this country, and two white gun-rights advocates seem to take pleasure in testing the boundaries of how far these rights can go…