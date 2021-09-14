-
A Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled on the side of The Traverse City Record-Eagle in a case about transparency. The ruling says that Traverse City Area…
Public governing bodies across the state are facing an important deadline as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Michigan.An amendment to the State's Open…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 1108 into law last week, which says that public bodies can hold meetings virtually.The governor had issued…
A tiny suburb in Detroit’s Downriver area has put some new restrictions on recording public meetings—some of which one attorney says seem to violate…
It’s hard to argue against the fact that informed citizens are the cornerstone of democracy.That’s the idea behind the Open Meetings Act: keeping the…
As virtually everyone knows, a bill making Michigan a Right-to-Work state was rammed through the legislature in a single day during a so-called lame-duck…
The state team reviewing Detroit’s finances has avoided a scheduled court date—and possible contempt of court--by disbanding a controversial…
An Ingham County Court Judge has ruled that the state review team looking at Detroit’s finances must meet in public. The ruling is a victory for opponents…
Ingham County Circuit Court Judge William Collette ruled this afternoon that state-appointed local financial review teams are public bodies that must…
Update 1:32 p.m.Another update from MPRN's Rick Pluta. In this morning's status conference, Ingham County Circuit Court Judge William Collette told the…