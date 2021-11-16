operation northern hook

-
Former U of M professor pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of minor; Detroit cop pleads guilty to taking tower bribesIn a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, former U of M violin professor Stephen Shipps pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of transporting a minor across state lines with intent to engage in sexual activity. Also on Tuesday, former Detroit police officer Alonzo Jones pleaded guilty to taking more than $3,000 in bribes, in yet another case of corruption involving the city’s towing industry.