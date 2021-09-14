-
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced that beginning this week, it will remove prior authorizations for medications that are…
-
New guidelines set by the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network (OPEN) and implemented by hospitals around the state have allowed surgeons to…
-
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says the number of opioids dispensed in the state decreased by 15% in 2018 compared with the…
-
A federal judge sentenced a Rochester Hills doctor to three years in prison for prescribing more than 110,000 doses of Oxycodone and other opiates to…
-
A county at the tip of Michigan's Thumb is bucking a trend: It won't join a lawsuit against the makers of opioid drugs.Cities and counties across Michigan…
-
Oakland and Wayne County Executives have filed suit in federal court against 13 opioid drug manufacturers and distributors.They claim the drug makers'…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan lawmakers are introducing legislation to help fight rising opioid abuse. A group of bipartisan lawmakers is looking to…
-
There’s a young couple in Washtenaw County trying to get off heroin. They say so far, they’re doing great. After 22 months in treatment, she’s going to…
-
As more babies are born addicted to opioids, rural communities are being hit the hardest, according to a new study from a University of Michigan…
-
Opioid tracking in Michigan is getting an overhaul in the future. A state task force has been working on using millions of dollars to put a dent in…