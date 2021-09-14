-
A nationwide shortage of naloxone is impacting the ability of community organizations and medical facilities to provide overdose prevention services to…
Today on Stateside, what the national opioid settlement could mean for Michigan. Also, the founding of Detroit’s long-lived and well-loved Black LGBTQ…
State attorneys general have settled a number of lawsuits against opioid makers and distributors—and Michigan could get up to $800 million as a result,…
McLaren Health Care Corporation has agreed to pay a record $7,750,000 civil penalty to the U.S. government to resolve alleged violations of the federal…
Michigan is receiving nearly $80 million in federal funding to help counter the opioid crisis across the state. The Michigan Department of Health and…
Michigan health officials want to hear from residents of each region of the state about how the opioid crisis has affected them, their loved ones, and…
More people are overdosing on opioids since the beginning of the pandemic. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun is the Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan.…
Community organizations can now request free naloxone through a web portal launched by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.Naloxone, also…
Michigan is getting $17.5 million in federal funds to fight opioid overdose deaths and addiction.Andrea Taverna is Senior Advisor for Opioid Strategy with…
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced that beginning this week, it will remove prior authorizations for medications that are…