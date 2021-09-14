-
Michigan is receiving nearly $80 million in federal funding to help counter the opioid crisis across the state. The Michigan Department of Health and…
Michigan is getting $17.5 million in federal funds to fight opioid overdose deaths and addiction.Andrea Taverna is Senior Advisor for Opioid Strategy with…
New guidelines set by the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network (OPEN) and implemented by hospitals around the state have allowed surgeons to…
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says the number of opioids dispensed in the state decreased by 15% in 2018 compared with the…
Legislation allowing libraries to stock and administer opioid overdose drugs is on pace to reach the governor’s desk by June. The state Senate Health…
A new program will train Michigan doctors to effectively treat people with opioid addictions. The University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Wayne…
Flint is the latest Michigan city to file a lawsuit against the nation’s largest manufacturers of opioid drugs.Lawyers for the city filed a 111 page brief…
Patients who are prescribed opioids for post-surgical pain only use a quarter of their prescriptions on average, according to a new study.The study from…
The State of Michigan has launched a new website to bring information together in one location about opioid addiction and how to get help.Before, this…
Young people who were prescribed opioids for wisdom tooth extraction have a 2.7-fold increased risk of developing an opioid habit compared to those who…