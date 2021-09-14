-
Ann Arbor native and Hollywood composer Stephen Edwards owes his successful career of creating scores for movies and TV to his mother, Rosalie Edwards.…
-
2017 is shaping up to be a banner year for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO).With the orchestra back on solid financial footing, the DSO is embarking…
-
Raymond Harvey has become a familiar face in Kalamazoo. He’s been conducting the state’s third largest professional orchestra for 18 years.For the past…
-
Imagine for a moment, you’re a student at the University of Michigan. A music student. And you compose a piece and suddenly find a major orchestra decides…
-
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra has announced that it is canceling concerts through the rest of the year because of the continued strike by the orchestra's…
-
The Detroit Symphony Orchestra posted a $6.7 million budget shortfall for the 2010 fiscal year. Add to that the roughly $2 million the DSO spent on…
-
The musicians have been on strike since October. The management is standing firm against the demands of the musicians. Holiday concerts have been…