They’re called “transplant tourists.” In need of an organ transplant but lacking a donor, they travel to countries where human organs are available for…
In the lower right hand corner of Evan Kimball’s driver’s license was the word “DONOR” next to a red heart.That meant he elected to be an organ donor when…
This weekend, runners and walkers of all levels and ages will converge on Flint for the HealthPlus Crim Festival of Races.Carol Cerny is going to be there…
A study from the University of Michigan suggests that people won't accept organ donations or blood transfusions from donors who are criminals.The study's…
There’s a new push underway to get more Michiganders to sign up as future organ donors. Michigan ranks 44th in the percentage of adults who are registered…
Doctors are celebrating the first successful heart transplant done in west Michigan. In February Spectrum Health was approved to perform heart…