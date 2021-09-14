organ transplant

-
Doctors say a 17-year-old faces a long recovery after undergoing a double lung transplant after suffering from a vaping-related lung illness.The teen was…
This weekend, runners and walkers of all levels and ages will converge on Flint for the HealthPlus Crim Festival of Races.Carol Cerny is going to be there…
According to the American Heart Association, 5.7 million Americans are currently living with heart failure. These failures can advance to the point where…
The Transplant Games of America are traditionally put on once every two years for athletes who are organ donation recipients. Living organ donors can also…
Doctors are celebrating the first successful heart transplant done in west Michigan. In February Spectrum Health was approved to perform heart…