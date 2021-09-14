organic farmers

-
Bruce-Michael Wilson, was raised on 160 acres of farm land in Hopkins—a small town in Allegan County, Michigan. As a child, Wilson loved the ample space…
Today on Stateside, longtime U.S. Senator Carl Levin tells us about his decades of public service, as well as his new memoir, Getting to the Heart of the…
An E. coli outbreak that's already sickened seven people is being tied to a dairy farm near Grand Rapids.Grassfields Cheese is a family-owned, organic…
It's called a swede midge.A tiny insect that has the power to cause some big problems for farmers. And now this pest has turned up on several organic…
One evening, while my husband and I were talking with a young couple who manage a Community Supported Agriculture business, we wandered onto the topic of…
Meet the Gold family. They're modern day homesteaders. Their goal is to live as self-sufficiently as possible on their three-acre farm in Ypsilanti. (They…
Driverless cars might just be a futurist's dream-no longer. The University of Michigan has announced its plans to bring a fleet of networked, driverless…
One of the pressing issues before Congress is the need to pass a new Farm Bill.A Farm Bill extension was passed last January to give Congress more time to…
Environmental and organic farming groups want a change in the way federal agriculture subsidies are handed out.Anne Woiwode is the Sierra Club’s state…